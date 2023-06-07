CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $11.68 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 222.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,264 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.01. 1,297,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,865,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $91.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

