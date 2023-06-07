CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $10.13 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.92.

Biogen stock traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.72. 167,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,360. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.54 and a 52 week high of $319.74. The firm has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.85.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

