CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $329.23. The stock had a trading volume of 252,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.15.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

