CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 10,499 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $106.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,766,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,116,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $106.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.16.

Insider Activity at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.87.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

