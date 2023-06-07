Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,919,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,646 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.70% of Chubb worth $643,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.66. The company had a trading volume of 397,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,150. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.18 and its 200 day moving average is $207.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.