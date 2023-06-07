Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $247,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,532,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $192.68. The company had a trading volume of 416,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,362. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.18 and a 200 day moving average of $207.55. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

