Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $135,396,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

