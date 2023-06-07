Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $126.30

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.30 and last traded at $126.30, with a volume of 21499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.16.

CCF has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $164,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,745 shares in the company, valued at $20,801,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $508,695. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 9.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 42,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chase by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chase by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chase by 14.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 70,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

