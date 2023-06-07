Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,281 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.24% of Allstate worth $803,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 981.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 544,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $103.20 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

