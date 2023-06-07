Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,354 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of AbbVie worth $1,457,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15,607.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AbbVie by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,802,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,446,000 after purchasing an additional 686,191 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock worth $13,277,658 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.84. 1,558,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,075. The company has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.11. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $131.10 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

