Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $930.37 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872,515 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $930,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of T traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,031,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,884,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

