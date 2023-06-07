Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.10 Billion Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,682,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,009 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.25% of Valero Energy worth $1,101,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $112.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average is $126.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.