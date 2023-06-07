Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,488,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,729 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $752,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after buying an additional 3,184,331 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after buying an additional 1,862,023 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after buying an additional 1,370,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after buying an additional 1,109,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after buying an additional 1,035,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

NYSE DUK traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $91.20. 851,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.25. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

