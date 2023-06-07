Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,499,864 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 101,421 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Adobe worth $841,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $421.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,230,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,068,545. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The company has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.76 and its 200 day moving average is $357.83.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

