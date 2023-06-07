Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,116,821 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of 3M worth $1,567,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,299,514,000 after buying an additional 508,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $378,211,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,667,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $100.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,689. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.73.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

