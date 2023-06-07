Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 607,480 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 607,480 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.21% of Home Depot worth $3,899,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,957,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

