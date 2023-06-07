Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 154,090 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,747,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,090 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of American Tower worth $1,005,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower Trading Up 2.2 %

AMT traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.22. 870,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,015. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.01. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

