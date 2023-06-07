Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $97.72. 2,738,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,187,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.67. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

