Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,740 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.42% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $121,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 201,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.61.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

