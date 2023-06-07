Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,299,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,912 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 1.54% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $702,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 19,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,549,000 after buying an additional 76,521 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,147,000 after buying an additional 192,151 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.52. 1,793,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,257. The firm has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.25. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

