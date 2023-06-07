Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $422.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,058,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $422,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $223,735,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,922,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,917,000 after buying an additional 3,034,185 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,686,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,296,027. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

