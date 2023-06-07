Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $302.79 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,222,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 54.52% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $302,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 33,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 25,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 937.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period.

Shares of PDN stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.96. 16,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,952. The firm has a market cap of $577.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

