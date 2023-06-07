Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $4.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.52. 24,651,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,506,543. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.51.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

