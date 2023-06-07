Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,986,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,115,000 after buying an additional 3,668,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,506,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,832,000 after purchasing an additional 440,600 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 580,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 352,085 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,389,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,045,000.

IUSG traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.38. 158,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,443. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $99.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.05.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

