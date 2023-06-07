Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,859,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979,853 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 10.6% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 63.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $6,298,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 117,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,515. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day moving average is $54.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.