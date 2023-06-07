Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 9,119,195 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,773,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,119,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 5.21% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $1,275,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.92. 1,115,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

