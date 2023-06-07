Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 8,520 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. 2,759,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,013,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

