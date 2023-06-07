Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 20,820 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHYGet Rating) by 88.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,820 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 216,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 55,731 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 73,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,360. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $24.70.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

