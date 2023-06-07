ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,061,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 932,624 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $204,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in ChampionX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.73. 465,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,280. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

