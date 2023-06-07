Champion Iron Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (ASX:CIA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Champion Iron Stock Performance

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.