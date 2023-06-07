CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Southport Management L.L.C.

Southport Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CF Industries comprises about 2.7% of Southport Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Southport Management L.L.C.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. 1,240,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,430. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CF Industries from $101.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

