Centrica plc (LON:CNA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share by the integrated energy company on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Centrica’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CNA opened at GBX 119.40 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -926.54, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 103.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.83. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 65.78 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.21 ($1.52).

In other news, insider Russell O’Brien purchased 184,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £199,248.12 ($247,697.81). In other news, insider Russell O’Brien acquired 184,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £199,248.12 ($247,697.81). Also, insider Chris OShea bought 694,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of £708,823.50 ($881,182.87). Insiders bought a total of 885,720 shares of company stock worth $91,489,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

