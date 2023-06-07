CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.86

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 5215347 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX

About CEMEX

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter worth approximately $664,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter valued at $11,559,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 135,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,740,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,720,000 after purchasing an additional 173,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 964,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.