Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Casey’s General Stores worth $57,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 16.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 3.7 %

CASY traded down $8.32 on Wednesday, hitting $215.94. 208,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,590. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.56.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.