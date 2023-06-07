Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,730,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $226.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.