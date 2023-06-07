Cardano Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.10 billion and approximately $267.72 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.32 or 0.06968836 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00053991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004210 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,858,591,330 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,588,322 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

