Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $21.30 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSWC. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $19.06 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $699.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 194.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Capital Southwest by 374.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 134,706 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 177,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 66,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

