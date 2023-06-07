CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.78

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $481,363.49 and $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,078.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00332822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00545238 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.04 or 0.00424798 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars.

