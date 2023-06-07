Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.18

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 65397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.97.
CAMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.
Camtek Trading Up 3.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.
