Callan Capital LLC Takes $31.34 Million Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 309,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,337,000. Innovative Industrial Properties makes up 3.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 1.11% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,835,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,914,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,303,000 after purchasing an additional 136,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,795,000 after purchasing an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on IIPR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.15. 123,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,321. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $137.33. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.89%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

