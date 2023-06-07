Callan Capital LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 74,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.02. 2,891,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,916. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.99 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.