Callan Capital LLC Purchases 2,092 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VNQ stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

