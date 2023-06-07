Callan Capital LLC Has $6.58 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $6,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PXF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,060. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $34.56 and a one year high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.