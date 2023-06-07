Callan Capital LLC Has $56.29 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,747,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,639 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $56,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 923.5% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,354,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,923. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.32.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

