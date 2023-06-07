Callan Capital LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, reaching $194.77. 33,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,745. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $156.85 and a one year high of $197.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.77 and a 200 day moving average of $188.36.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

