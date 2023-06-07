Callan Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,540,000 after buying an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after buying an additional 60,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,606,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $144.26. The stock had a trading volume of 51,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,581. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

