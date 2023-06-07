Callan Capital LLC Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $392.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,429,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $379.64 and a 200 day moving average of $369.90. The stock has a market cap of $298.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $396.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

