Callan Capital LLC Acquires 70,943 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Bayshore Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 52,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 34,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,900,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVUS traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.98. The stock had a trading volume of 325,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,874. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

