Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-$0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $701.41 million-$708.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.46 million. Caleres also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.30 EPS.

Caleres Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of CAL opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $772.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,013,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Caleres by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.