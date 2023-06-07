Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1025 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CSQ opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 264,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

